46pc poor deprived of safety allowances: Speakers

Speakers in an online dialogue titled 'Challenges of SDG Implementation and Corona Impact on health and education' laid emphasis on significantly increasing allocation for the poor and on health, education and other social sectors in the eight five year plan.

Dr. Shamsul Alam, a Member of the Planning Commission said under the ongoing public spending 46 per cent people are deprived of social safety allowances while many are receiving benefits under the social security program, which they do not need. They are rich but getting it while others who deserve it has been left out.

He said the poor need to be included in some form of social security program by 2025 to make public expenditure more meaningful. The online dialogue was sponsored by German charitable organization Bread for the World and hosted by Action for Social Development (ASD) and Development Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB).

Regarding expenditure on education and health, Shamsul Alam said the planning commission has proposed to increase it to 4 per cent from 2.6 per cent now. In fact it must be 6 percent in international standards, however a 4 per cent will be a big leap.

The proposal includes expenditure in health sector to grow to 2 percent from 1.6 per cent now. It will start things moving upward. He said what is mostly happening is that what is being said in the plan is not provided with in the budget.

He further said the plan must keep special funds for underdeveloped areas or to build schools and colleges in those areas. If the budget is not coordinated with the plan, it will not yield results, he pointed out.

He said big regional inequality and disparity exist in Bangladesh in healthcare, poverty, education and the like. One may see 3 per cent poverty in Narayanganj while it is 71 per cent in Rangpur. So the budget must have strong monitoring that targets being reflected in the budget.

He said coronavirus has created big challenges and caused setback to smooth implementation of SDGs. It has increased poverty but Bangladesh was able to handle it very nicely. The country hopes to return to the normal growth path from the third year and manage the SDG implementation.

Jamil H Chowdhury, Executive Director, Action for Social Development (ASD), said the big challenge is how to bring back students to school as many become drop out during the pandemic. Private schools need government incentives.

Mahfuz Kabir.a senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) presented the keynote at the dialogue.

Taufiqul Islam Khan, Senior Research Fellow at Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Dr. K.S. Tania Haque, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer. Israt Sharmi, development worker Tahmina Shilpi, executive head of Pratik Yub Sangsad Sohanur Rahman and Humayun Kabir of Development Journalism Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) participated in the discussion.











