Two probe bodies on Mushtaque’s death formed

The Home Ministry and Gazipur district administration on Saturday formed two separate probe committees to investigate the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.

Home Ministry's Security Services Division (SSD) Additional Secretary Dr Tarun Kanti Das will lead a five-member probe committee formed by the ministry while Executive Magistrate Md Wasiuz-zaman Chowdhury will lead the two member probe body formed by the Gazipur district administration.

The order, signed by SSD Deputy Secretary Md

Moniruzzaman, said, "The probe body will look into if there was any negligence by the prison authorities regarding death of the writer. If any negligence is found, the committee has been directed to identify the persons responsible."

Other members of the committee formed by the Home Ministry are Additional District Magistrate of Gazipur Abul Kalam, Deputy General Inspector of Mymensingh Prison Jahangir Kabir, and Assistant Surgeon of Gazipur District Prison Dr Kamrun Nahar, and Security Service Division's Deputy Secretary Arif Ahmed, who will act as member secretary. The committee has been asked to submit its report within four working days,

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam told reporters that the two-member committee will check whether there was negligence in the treatment of Mushtaq. Other member of the committee is executive magistrate Umme Habiba Farzana.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within two working days.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed from Kakrail and Lalmatia on May 5, 2020 under the Digital Security Act for posting anti-government posts on Facebook.

On May 5, RAB-3 Warrant Officer Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 11 people, including writer Mushtaque Ahmed cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore.

The case statement read: 'The accused published various posts conveying misinformation and rumours on the Facebook page called 'I am Bangladeshi' - to tarnish the image or reputation of the state, spread confusion, or degrade the law and order situation in the country.

Although two other people were released on bail in the case, bail petitions of Mushtaq and Kishore were rejected six times.

The 53-year-old writer Mustaq, who published the book "Kumir Chaasher Diary" under the pen name Michael Kumir Thakur, was critical of the government's handling of Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 20, he was shifted to the Kashimpur prison.

A total of 13 ambassadors and High Commissioners stationed in Dhaka on Friday urged the government of Bangladesh to conduct a "swift, transparent, and independent inquiry" into the full circumstances of writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death in police custody.