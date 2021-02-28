Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Front Page

Two probe bodies on Mushtaque’s death formed

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The Home Ministry and Gazipur district administration on Saturday formed two separate probe committees to investigate the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.
Home Ministry's Security Services Division (SSD) Additional Secretary Dr Tarun Kanti Das will lead a five-member probe committee formed by the ministry while Executive Magistrate Md Wasiuz-zaman Chowdhury will lead the two member probe body formed by the Gazipur district administration.
The order, signed by SSD Deputy Secretary Md
Moniruzzaman, said, "The probe body will look into if there was any negligence by the prison authorities regarding death of the writer. If any negligence is found, the committee has been directed to identify the persons responsible."
Other members of the committee formed by the Home Ministry are Additional District Magistrate of Gazipur Abul Kalam, Deputy General Inspector of Mymensingh Prison Jahangir Kabir, and Assistant Surgeon of Gazipur District Prison Dr Kamrun Nahar, and Security Service Division's Deputy Secretary Arif Ahmed, who will act as member secretary. The committee has been asked to submit its report within four working days,
Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam told reporters that the two-member committee will check whether there was negligence in the treatment of Mushtaq. Other member of the committee is executive magistrate Umme Habiba Farzana.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within two working days.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed from Kakrail and Lalmatia on May 5, 2020 under the Digital Security Act for posting anti-government posts on Facebook.
On May 5, RAB-3 Warrant Officer Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 11 people, including writer Mushtaque Ahmed cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore.
The case statement read: 'The accused published various posts conveying misinformation and rumours on the Facebook page called 'I am Bangladeshi' - to tarnish the image or reputation of the state, spread confusion, or degrade the law and order situation in the country.
Although two other people were released on bail in the case, bail  petitions of Mushtaq and Kishore were rejected six times.
Gazipur district authorities have formed a probe committee to investigate the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in Kashimpur high security prison.
The 53-year-old writer Mustaq, who published the book "Kumir Chaasher Diary" under the pen name Michael Kumir Thakur, was critical of the government's handling of Covid-19 pandemic.
On August 20, he was shifted to the Kashimpur prison.
A total of 13 ambassadors and High Commissioners stationed in Dhaka on Friday urged the government of Bangladesh to conduct a "swift, transparent, and independent inquiry" into the full circumstances of writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death in police custody.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two probe bodies on Mushtaque’s death formed
No let up in arrests under DSA despite protests
Attempted murder charges brought against 7 protesters
BD seeks US leading role in resolving Rohingya crisis
US State Dept calls for transparent probe into Mushtaq’s death
Five C-19 deaths, 407 infections in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh
UN recommends BD’s graduation from LDC status


Latest News
Students block NU gate, demand competition of exams by March
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft