Attempted murder charges brought against 7 protesters

The police have charged seven people with attempted murder in clashes with law enforcers during protests over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.

The accused are Tamjid Haider, Najir Amin Chawdhury, ASM Tanjimur Rahman, Akib Ahmed, Arafat Saad, Najifa Jannat and Jyaoti Chakraborty.

The accused in the case filed with Shahbagh Police Station on Friday midnight were sent to court on Saturday as police sought permission for questioning them in their custody, said Inspector Mahbub Alam.

Mushtaq died in Kashimpur High Security Prison on February 25, nearly 10 months after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act on charges of criticising the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Activists of several organisations demonstrated on the Dhaka University campus and Shahbagh throughout Friday demanding justice for Mushtaq and cancellation of the Act. The writer was denied bail six times.

Members of the leftist student groups marched on the campus with torches in the evening. When their procession neared the National Museum, the police stopped them. At one stage, clashes erupted between the protesters and the police.

The police also fired teargas shells after the protesters started throwing brick chips. They then moved back and clashed with the law enforcers on the campus.

The protesters said 30 of them were injured after the police charged batons by switching the street lights off. The law enforcers said 15 policemen were injured when the protesters hurled brick chips at them.

Photos published by newspapers showed the police clubbing the protesters.

The law enforcers said they acted in self-defence after coming under attack from the rowdy protesters.

Police arrested a leader of Khulna's Sramik-Krishak-Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad under the controversial Digital Security Act. Ruhul Amin, coordinator of the organisation, was picked up by plainclothesmen on Friday night.

Ruhul Amin on Friday afternoon gave a Facebook post on the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed. Ruhul lives in the Khulna house of cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who was arrested along with the deceased Mushtaq. A team of detective branch of police picked him up from that house. Police also detained Oikya Parishad's organiser Niaz Murshed but later freed him at around 12:30am.

Our court correspondent reported that a Dhaka court on Saturday asked police to quiz the seven accused in a case filed for attacking police during a protest over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed at the jail gate.

Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order as Shahbagh Police Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam Shahid, also the investigation officer (Io) of the case, produced the seven before the court with a seven-day remand plea.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the remand plea and ordered police to quiz the seven at the jail gate.

