BD seeks US leading role in resolving Rohingya crisis

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has requested the Biden Administration to put more political and economic sanctions on Myanmar to create a conducive environment for safe and dignified return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine state.

He also requested the new US government to

play a leading role, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to bring about a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis. The foreign minister made the remarks during his interaction with the US Think Tank 'Newlines Institute on Strategy and Policy' in Washington DC on Friday, a foreign ministry press release said on Saturday.

Momen is currently visiting Washington DC on an official trip to reach out the new US government to further enhance the bilateral relations and to convey Bangladesh's willingness to work closely with the new Biden administration.

Dr Momen noted that Bangladesh government looks forward to the US government's concrete steps and leading role, including his proposal to appoint a special envoy on Rohingyas, in achieving a sustainable solution to this Rohingya crisis, the release said.

Bangladesh foreign minister also hoped to work closely with the US administration in this regard.

He said the only durable solution to this Rohingya crisis is the repatriation of persecuted 1.1 million displaced people, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their land of origin in Myanmar.

Momen also briefed on how Bangladesh government is working for the welfare of Rohingyas during Covid-19 pandemic, as a result of which there was not a single case of death due to Covid-19 in the Rohingya camps.







