Five C-19 deaths, 407 infections in 24 hours

The country saw five more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,400, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 407 more cases were detected during the period, bringing the number of positive cases to 545,831.

A total of 12,348 samples were tested at 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,030,616 samples have so far been tested in the country.

Of the total tests, the latest day's infection rate was 3.30 per cent though the overall positivity rate in the country till date was 13.54 per cent.

The overall fatality rate in the country now stands at 1.54 per cent. A total of 609 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 496,107 with a recovery rate of 90.89 per cent,

Among the deceased of Saturday, four were men and one was woman. Of them, four died in Dhaka and one in Chattogram divisions.

All the deceased died while undergoing treatment at hospitals. The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,531,102 lives and infected as many as 114,070,319 people across the world till Friday, according to worldometer. As many as 89,617,905 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





