Not taken vaccine yet, but will do for sure: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said she has not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine but will take it for sure.

"I'll surely take the vaccine, but I want the people of the country to take it first. If one life can be saved with my vaccine that's the big achievement! Isn't it?" she said.

The Prime Minister said this while responding to questions from journalists at a virtual press conference, marking the UN's

final recommendation for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC group.

She joined the press conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. It was organised at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Sheikh Hasina said she wants to see first how many people can be brought under the vaccination coverage. "We've a target. We'll provide vaccine up to that level. If any vaccine is left after that, I'll take my one," she said.

The Prime Minister said the government is carrying out a campaign so that everyone, up to the rural level, can take the vaccine as per the WHO guidelines.

"By the time, I've instructed for bringing three crore additional vaccine. We're taking steps so that the second doses are available with the completion of the first doses," said the PM mentioning that the government is taking measures so that no one is left unvaccinated.

Sheikh Hasina also said if any country is unable to produce the vaccine then Bangladesh will do that. "I've already asked the pharmaceutical companies, which are capable to produce it, to get ready. We're looking for bringing the vaccine seed."

The Prime Minister said she has asked the teachers and others involved with educational institutions to take the vaccine as the government is trying to resume academic activities very soon. "All will have to take the vaccine as per the WHO guidelines. We want to restore the environment for academic activities," she said.

Replying to a question about the "magic" behind keeping economic activities vibrant alongside keeping people safe during this pandemic, Hasina said it is not a magic at all. "It's the sincerity and our responsibility to the country and its people." -UNB







