Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Front Page

Not taken vaccine yet, but will do for sure: PM

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said she has not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine but will take it for sure.
"I'll surely take the vaccine, but I want the people of the country to take it first. If one life can be saved with my vaccine that's the big achievement! Isn't it?" she said.
The Prime Minister said this while responding to questions from journalists at a virtual press conference, marking the UN's
final recommendation for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC group.
She joined the press conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. It was organised at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Sheikh Hasina said she wants to see first how many people can be brought under the vaccination coverage. "We've a target. We'll provide vaccine up to that level. If any vaccine is left after that, I'll take my one," she said.
The Prime Minister said the government is carrying out a campaign so that everyone, up to the rural level, can take the vaccine as per the WHO guidelines.
"By the time, I've instructed for bringing three crore additional vaccine. We're taking steps so that the second doses are available with the completion of the first doses," said the PM mentioning that the government is taking measures so that no one is left unvaccinated.
Sheikh Hasina also said if any country is unable to produce the vaccine then Bangladesh will do that. "I've already asked the pharmaceutical companies, which are capable to produce it, to get ready. We're looking for bringing the vaccine seed."
The Prime Minister said she has asked the teachers and others involved with educational institutions to take the vaccine as the government is trying to resume academic activities very soon. "All will have to take the vaccine as per the WHO guidelines. We want to restore the environment for academic activities," she said.
Replying to a question about the "magic" behind keeping economic activities vibrant alongside keeping people safe during this pandemic, Hasina said it is not a magic at all. "It's the sincerity and our responsibility to the country and its people."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two probe bodies on Mushtaque’s death formed
No let up in arrests under DSA despite protests
Attempted murder charges brought against 7 protesters
BD seeks US leading role in resolving Rohingya crisis
US State Dept calls for transparent probe into Mushtaq’s death
Five C-19 deaths, 407 infections in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh
UN recommends BD’s graduation from LDC status


Latest News
Students block NU gate, demand competition of exams by March
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft