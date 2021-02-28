Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Front Page

Schools, colleges, madrasas reopen March 30

Classes to continue during Ramadan

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

All schools, colleges and madrasas of the country will reopen from March 30 this year after a year of closure due to Covid 19 pandemic. At the same time, the educational institutions will continue their classes during the month of holy Ramadan.
The decision was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday evening in the Cabinet Division conference room with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the chair. After the meeting Dipu Moni briefed media about the decision.
However, the pre-primary schools will not reopen with the secondary schools. The decision of reopening the pre-primary schools will be taken after observing the overall situation, Dipu Moni said in the briefing.
According to the meeting decision, the students of Class-VI and VIII will attend classes once a week initially. But, the classes for the examinees of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will continue six days a week.
She said that the classes of Class-V, SSC and HSC students will continue six days a week except the weekly holidays while classes of other students will be once a week.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Jakir Hossain attended the meeting.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Home Ministry's Security Services Division Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Secondary and Higher Education
Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Health Services Division Secretary Abdul Mannan, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Secretary Aminul Islam Khan, Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reform) Secretary Kamal Hossain, Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed and Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khairul Bashar also attended the meeting.
Earlier, the government announced the reopening of universities and higher educational institutions from May 24 this year amid the agitation of the students demanding reopening of the universities and residential halls.
Regarding the decision, Dipu Moni said all students, teachers and staffers will be vaccinated before opening the halls and universities. After detection of the first Covid-19 patient on March 8 last year, the government declared closure of all educational institutions from March 17 that year. Later, the closure extended till February 28 this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two probe bodies on Mushtaque’s death formed
No let up in arrests under DSA despite protests
Attempted murder charges brought against 7 protesters
BD seeks US leading role in resolving Rohingya crisis
US State Dept calls for transparent probe into Mushtaq’s death
Five C-19 deaths, 407 infections in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh
UN recommends BD’s graduation from LDC status


Latest News
Students block NU gate, demand competition of exams by March
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft