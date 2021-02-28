Schools, colleges, madrasas reopen March 30

All schools, colleges and madrasas of the country will reopen from March 30 this year after a year of closure due to Covid 19 pandemic. At the same time, the educational institutions will continue their classes during the month of holy Ramadan.

The decision was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday evening in the Cabinet Division conference room with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the chair. After the meeting Dipu Moni briefed media about the decision.

However, the pre-primary schools will not reopen with the secondary schools. The decision of reopening the pre-primary schools will be taken after observing the overall situation, Dipu Moni said in the briefing.

According to the meeting decision, the students of Class-VI and VIII will attend classes once a week initially. But, the classes for the examinees of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will continue six days a week.

She said that the classes of Class-V, SSC and HSC students will continue six days a week except the weekly holidays while classes of other students will be once a week.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Jakir Hossain attended the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Home Ministry's Security Services Division Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Secondary and Higher Education

Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Health Services Division Secretary Abdul Mannan, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Secretary Aminul Islam Khan, Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reform) Secretary Kamal Hossain, Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed and Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khairul Bashar also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the government announced the reopening of universities and higher educational institutions from May 24 this year amid the agitation of the students demanding reopening of the universities and residential halls.

Regarding the decision, Dipu Moni said all students, teachers and staffers will be vaccinated before opening the halls and universities. After detection of the first Covid-19 patient on March 8 last year, the government declared closure of all educational institutions from March 17 that year. Later, the closure extended till February 28 this year.





