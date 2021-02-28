Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Front Page

Graduation from LDC: Hasina says credit goes to people  

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana addressing a press conference at Ganabhaban on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana addressing a press conference at Ganabhaban on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangladesh's graduation from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs) to a developing country stemmed from her government's relentless efforts, planning and hard work for the last 12 years.
"The people of the country did all these things. Remaining there in the government, we just gave policy support to create the scope. It's a historic and pride moment for the nation," she said in her written speech at a virtual press conference marking the UN's final recommendation
for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC group.
She joined the press conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. It was organised at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Sheikh Hasina expressed her strong hope that Bangladesh would get its place as a dignified country at the world stage following its graduation as a developing nation.
She extended heartiest congratulations to the Bangladeshi citizens both at home and abroad for achieving this feat.
"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had turned Bangladesh into a least developed one pulling the war ravaged country in just three and a half years' time. And Bangladesh Awami League - a party founded in the hand of the great leader -established the country as a developing nation in this Golden Jubilee year of independence," she said.
The Prime Minister gave the credits for this to the people of this country saying the coordinated efforts of all have made the milestone achievement possible and congratulated all the citizens at home and abroad. Being the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Hasina said she feels proud of this achievement as she herself remained engaged in the process of development strides.
"UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) reviews the issue of a country's graduation from LDC based on income per capita, human assets, and economic and environmental vulnerability," she said. In continuation of Bangladesh's fulfillment of these criteria in the first triennial review meeting of the CDP in 2018, she said Bangladesh also met all the three criteria this year for graduation from LDC status to a developing country.
According to the UN, a country is eligible to graduate from the LDC category if it has a gross national income (GNI) per capita of $1,230 or above for three years, a Human Assets Index (HAI) of 66 or above and an Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI) of 32 or below.
Bangladesh has continued to fulfill the three conditions with its GNI per capita was $ 1,827 in 2020. The HAI is 75.3, while the EVI is 25.2.
Highlighting various economic indices, she said Bangladesh's GDP now rose to 330.2 Billion US dollars, and export income to 40.54 billion dollars, while foreign reserves already reached 44.03 billion US dollars.
Besides, Bangladesh has already been self-reliant in food, fish, egg, meat, and vegetable production, while it is the third in the world in terms of paddy production, she added. In this regard, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that today's Bangladesh is not as it was an 'era ago'.
The Prime Minister said, 99% people have been brought under electricity coverage, digital services have been expanded up to marginalised people in villages, and a revolutionary change has taken place in the ICT sector through Bangabandhu satellite.
"Considering all these achievements, Bangladesh is now a changed country in the world," she said.
Talking about the corona pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said, the year 2020 was a critical year not only for Bangladesh but also for the entire world due to Covid-19 outbreak.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two probe bodies on Mushtaque’s death formed
No let up in arrests under DSA despite protests
Attempted murder charges brought against 7 protesters
BD seeks US leading role in resolving Rohingya crisis
US State Dept calls for transparent probe into Mushtaq’s death
Five C-19 deaths, 407 infections in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh
UN recommends BD’s graduation from LDC status


Latest News
Students block NU gate, demand competition of exams by March
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft