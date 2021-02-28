Video
Home Front Page

Death not desirable, neither is chaos: PM

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the death of anyone is not at all desirable, but there is nothing to do if anyone dies falling sick in any jail.
"The death of anyone is not at all desirable… it's also not desirable to create anarchy over that death. So far, no incident like that of November 3 killing of four national leaders in jail has taken place. What's there to do if anyone dies falling sick in jail," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while responding to questions from journalists at a virtual press conference marking UN's final
recommendation to Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC group.
Sheikh Hasina joined the press conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. It was organised at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Sheikh Hasina said the government has transformed Bangladesh into 'Digital Bangladesh', and now it is the responsibility of it to ensure its digital security. "We've to perform this duty because no one can get derailed due to this, no one can be involved in anti-social, terrorism or any other such activities."
The Prime Minister urged all to refrain from any type of activity that causes any loss to the country and its people. "For that, it's urgently needed to provide digital security as well as building Digital Bangladesh."
Turning to critics, she said they will continue their criticisms but they are not realising the ground reality. "Law will take its own course, it's a matter of your outlook how you see whether there's any misuse of the law or not. It's a relative matter what's misuse and what's not, but, I think, the law is taking its own course ..," she said.
Hasina said the Digital Security Act has been enacted for refraining one from causing harm to the country and its people (through digital means).    
    -UNB


