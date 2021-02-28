SJIBL holds 316th Board Meeting

The 316th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently at its Corporate Head Office by maintaining proper hygiene and social distancing, says a press release.

Some Director of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid.

The Board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issue related to policy of the Bank.

Among others participated in the meeting include Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Mohammed Younus, Mohammed Golam Quddus, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak, JabunNahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman,

Independent Directors Ekramul Haque and Nasir Uddin Ahmed and the Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam were also present.