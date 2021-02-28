

AIBL agent banking conference held

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Agent Banking Division Abed Ahmed Khan presided over the function and also spoke on the occasion.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman and Muhammed Nadim also spoke at the virtual meeting.

Senior Executives of Head Office, Zonal Head and Operation Managers of 425 agent banking outlets of the Bank participated at the virtual conference.







