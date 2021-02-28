Assam for regular BD-India contacts to boost bilateral trade

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonwal on Saturday emphasised regular contacts between the trade representatives of Bangladesh and India and those directly involved in import and export to enhance bilateral trade and resolve trade complexities.

He made the remarks when Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran met the Chief Minister of Assam at his residence.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Imran said Bangladesh has now come a long way in terms of development and is in a very strong position economically.

He emphasised introducing the people of Assam to the current development picture of Bangladesh and establishing close communication between the people of the two regions through mutual cultural exchange and youth exchange programmes, said the High Commission.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati and the First Secretary of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

During the talks, the High Commissioner emphasized on enhancing cooperation on various issues of mutual interest.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran is visiting the Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya to visit places of bilateral importance.

Earlier, Mohammad Imran visited the Tamabil customs port immigration center Thursday noon.

During the visit, he held meetings with local people's representatives, business representatives, Tamabil limestone, stone and coal importers' groups and local administration officials, including Tabamil Immigration and Customs officials.

He also visited the massacre site along the Bangladesh-India border and paid homage to the heroic martyrs of the great War of Independence.

At that time, he said Bangladesh has come a long way under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to realize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to establish Sonar Bangla and the image of Bangladesh abroad has been greatly brightened.

"Our friendly relations with neighboring India have deepened," high commissioner mentioned.

He said the governments of the two countries are working with the northeastern states of neighboring India, including Assam, for the development and growth of Bangladesh's trade and tourism industry.

"To this end, our missions in India are fulfilling their responsibilities sincerely."

He assured the business representatives of full cooperation in resolving various issues arising out of trade with India.

On the same day, the High Commissioner visited Dauki Customs Port Immigration Center in Meghalaya and attended an exchange of views with local Indian business representatives.

Besides, he visited the new customs port area proposed by India in the border area of Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

The High Commissioner met Shillong Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma and visiting Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He also met the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Meghalaya.

Earlier, High Commissioner Imran had a courtesy meeting with Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and Deputy Chief Minister Preston Tinsong. —UNB















