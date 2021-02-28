

SPL wins 1st position at ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Managing Director of Summit Power Ltd (SPL) Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Abdul Wadud received the Gold Award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a ceremony held at the Hotel Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Dhaka recently.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC, Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and AKM Delwer Hussain FCMA, President of SAFA were present as the special guests.

Other senior officials including Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Summit Power Swapon Kumar Pal was also present at the award giving ceremony.















