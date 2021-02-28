'BD advances tremendously in e-commerce sector'

Bangladesh has advanced tremendously in the e-commerce sector, which has even played a pivotal role during the pandemic. Owing to e-commerce businesses it was possible for the relevant authorities to reach needy people with TCB products during the pandemic, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

The Commerce Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual panel discussion titled "E-commerce ecosystem for all" organized by the country's leading online marketplace Daraz with a focus on an inclusive ecosystem on its Facebook page recently.

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak spraking at the event said: "Digital commerce is contributing significantly in the materialization of Digital Bangladesh.

"The government has ensured three things that are prerequisites for the expansion of e-commerce - access to high-speed internet, digital payment system and trust.

"Even our premier advised people to buy cattle from online marketplaces during the last Eid-ul-Azha. Such words from our PM has instilled trust in cross-sections of people as far as e-commerce is concerned.

"E-commerce has also played a role in balancing the participation of women in the ICT sector. Because of different e-commerce sites like Daraz entrepreneurs can now sell local products to the foreign buyers."

Growth of the e-commerce sector as a contribution to the economy of this country, requirements to instigate further growth, creating a smooth operational process, ensuring compliance in terms of operations and delivery at all levels, protecting customer interest, the role of e-commerce sector to attract new foreign investment and ensure youth employment along with the development of proper skills and ensuring industry transparency were the key areas of discussion at the seminar.

The discussants in the seminar also were Commerce, E-CAB General Secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir and, Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq.

With new technologies popping up every now and then, Bangladesh is experiencing exponential growth in the e-commerce business, which is, in turn, playing a full part in the resuscitation of the economy.

Key speakers at the seminar talked about different aspects related to the growth of the e-commerce sector in our country.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq said at the webinar, "We want the policy to be e-commerce ecosystem-friendly that will help grow the sector. Three points should be covered in the policy - implementation of an easy process meant for convenience of the customers, issues related to cross-border e-commerce and inclusion of those in import and export policies and proper address of the challenges of online payment systems. If we can do so, e-commerce sites will have 5 crore customers and be able to create more employment by 2025."







