Walton holds partners confce in Cox’s Bazar



The Board of Directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries inaugurating the Meet the Partners in Cox's Bazar.

More than two thousands distributors of Walton from all over the country took part in the conference titled 'Meet the Partners' held at Hotel Tulip See Pearl Beach Resort and Spa in Cox's Bazar on recently, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam and Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference with fireworks display.

Among others, WHIL Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Director Liakat Ali, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Tanvir Rahman, Mohammad Rayhan, Firoj Alam, Annisur Rahman Mallick, Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Mofizur Rahman and Al Imran were present while Executive Director Amin Khan was the moderator.

Addressing the distributors, SM Ashraful Alam said: "Walton's progress has been continued despite the adverse condition. At the very beginning of coronavirus pandemic, we stood beside the country's common people rather than focused on doing business.

"At that time, we moved forward to produce ventilator, face shield, safety googles, medicate robot etc. Walton has been manufacturing hi-tech appliances for the greater interest of the domestic people as well as national economic advancement."

SM Mahbubul Alam said: "Walton has been manufacturing world's best compressor in Bangladesh and elevator or

lift. As the 9th country in the world, VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) air conditioner are manufactured in Bangladesh by Walton.

"At present, Walton refrigerator, television, air conditioner, mobile phone, laptop-computer, home and electrical appliances are available almost in every home of the country.

"In addition, Walton made hi-tech products are greatly acclaimed around the world. Walton's business partners (distributors) are the dreamers. Today's conference will further strengthen the business relation between us."

Terming the distributors as business partners, Engineer Golam Murshed said, achieving any big goal is not possible alone. Through team work, we will establish Walton as world's leading electronics brand by 2030.

Like refrigerator, all other products of Walton will be at the top in the domestic market. We do not want to see any foreign brand reign.

Following the conference, the whole city of Cox's Bazar was decorated with colorful banners, festoons and well-decorated arches. In front of the Hotel Royal Tulip, a giant stage was set up on the beach.

Electronics traders from different parts of the country came to Cox's Bazar to take part part in the conference. On their arrival, the Royal Tulip was turned into a festive mood.

The best area managers, distributors and dealers from different regions of Walton were awarded at the conference. There were also pleasant cultural events.











