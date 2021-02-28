ICMAB honours 46 firms for good performance



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, flanked others by ICMAB President Md Jasim Uddin Akond, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A K M Delwer Hussain attend award giving ceremony organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) at a city hotel on Thursday evening.

The companies included two non-listed government banks, one non listed specialized financial institution and four nongovernmental organizations (NGO), says a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, as the chief guest of the event, handed over the awards to the winners at a city hotel on Thursday evening.

ICMAB President Md Jasim Uddin Akond presided over the event. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A K M Delwer Hussain also spoke on the occasion as special guests. ICMAB corporate Award committee chairman Md Abdul Aziz FCMA, Vice Chairman Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA and ICMAB secretary Md Munirul Islam FCMA also spoke the program.

The annual 'Best Corporate Award', which the ICMAB started in 2007, is given based on the review of the contestant entities' corporate governance and other qualitative and quantitative information published in respective annual reports.

The 15 award categories were Nationalized Commercial Bank, Private Commercial Bank, Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation), non-bank financial institution, general insurance, Life Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Cement, Textile, multinational company, Others Manufacturing, Power Generation, NGO, Agro and Food Processing and Trading & Assembly.

In the state owned commercial bank category Rupali Bank won the gold award, while Sonali Bank and Agrani Bank jointly won silver award.

In the Private Commercial Bank Category 1st (gold) BRAC Bank Limited, 2nd (silver) Eastern Bank Limited and 3rd (bronze) Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited.

In the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) Category 1st (gold) Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, 2nd (silver) Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited and jointly 3rd (bronze) Social Islami Bank Limited and First Security Islami Bank Ltd.

In non-bank financial institution Category 1st (gold) IDLC Finance Limited, 2nd (silver) IPDC Finance Limited and 3rd (bronze) Infrastructure Development Company Limited.

In general insurance Category 1st (gold) Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, jointly 2nd (silver) Nitol Insurance Co. Ltd. & Reliance Insurance Limited and 3rd (bronze) Provati Insurance Company Limited.

In Life Insurance Category jointly 1st (gold) Pragati Life Insurance Co. Ltd. & Popular Life Insurance Co. Ltd, 2nd (silver) Meghna Life Insurance Co. Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd.

In Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd., 2nd (silver) Renata Limited and jointly 3rd (bronze) Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited & Orion Pharma Ltd.

In Cement Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Premier Cement Mills Limited, 2nd (silver) M.I. Cement Factory Limited and 3rd (bronze) LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited.

In Textile Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Paramount Textile Limited, 2nd (silver) Square Textile Ltd and 3rd (bronze) Envoy Textiles Limited.

In MNC Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, jointly 2nd (silver) Linde Bangladesh Limited & Marico Bangladesh Limited and 3rd (bronze) Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.

In Others Manufacturing Category 1st (gold) Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd., 2nd (silver) RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited and 3rd (bronze) BBS Cables Ltd.

In Power Generation Category 1st (gold) Summit Power Limited, 2nd (silver) Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. and jointly 3rd (bronze) Doreen Power Generations and Systems Ltd. & Baraka Power Limited.

In NGO Category 1st (gold) BRAC, 2nd (silver) Social Development Foundation (SDF) and jointly 3rd (bronze) Ghashful & Dhaka Ahsania Mission.

In Agro and Food Processing Category 1st (gold) Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd., 2nd (silver) Olympic Industries Ltd and 3rd (bronze) National Tea Company Ltd.

In Trading & Assembly Category jointly 1st (gold) Padma Oil Company Limited & Meghna Petroleum Limited, 2nd (silver) Information Technology Consultants Limited and 3rd (bronze) Navana CNG Limited.

Over hundred contestant entities under 15 categories, the 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2019' jury board-consisting former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman, BUET Vice Chancellor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, veteran Banker Anis A Khan-selected the winners.











