Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Business

MFS to open new opportunities for financial inclusion

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

MFS to open new opportunities for financial inclusion

MFS to open new opportunities for financial inclusion

Digitialisation of microfinance services could open up a new class of opportunities for financial inclusion and sustainable growth, both key drivers of the country's journey toward becoming a high income nation by 2041.
This was the consensus of an eminent panel of speakers during a webinar entitled "Unlocking the power of digitization in the MFI sector" organized by Standard Chartered recently.
While traditionally a human intensive operation, significant opportunities to digitalise processes ranging from disbursements to repayment collections, client information capture, training and monitoring are opening up due to adoption of technology at the grassroots.
Mobile financial services are a vital part of this ecosystem, but remains a necessary yet not sufficient condition for microfinance institutions to scale up their operations. Through digitalisation, the microfinance institutions remain keen on achieving greater efficiencies that can ultimately be passed on to their beneficiaries in terms of lower cost of financing and greater convenience.
Speakers at the webinar included Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Md. Fashiullah, Executive Vice Chairman, Microcredit Regulatory Authority; Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO, Sajida Foundation; Kamal Quadir, CEO, Bkash; Prof. Dr. Hosne Ara Begum, Executive Director, TMSS; Md. Abdul Awal, Executive Director, Credit and Development Forum (CDF); Munawar Reza Khan, Executive Director, Manabik Shahajya Shangstha (MSS) and Md. Saleh Bin Sums, Executive Director, PADAKHEP Manabik Unnayan Kendra.The keynote speech was delivered by Zahedul Amin, Director, Strategy, Finance and Consulting Services, LightCastle Partners. The session was moderated by Alamgir Morshed, Head of Financial Institutions, Standard Chartered Bank.
While welcoming the audience to the webinar, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Rising commerce and prosperity must be accompanied by inclusive growth. The financing MFIs are channelling to rural areas provide jobs for the low-income population, bridge the income gap, and help advance diversity and inclusion, particularly through women empowerment.
"With an extensive coverage of around 40 million wallet holder of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) providers and 100 million mobile Internet users in Bangladesh, both of which are growing - now is the time to leverage the digital infrastructure to build microfinance solutions that will help communities across all corners of Bangladesh thrive."
With over 115 year of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.
As a part of its commitment to be here for good, the Bank is to the SDGs through its core business, operations and community programmes. The Bank has been a leader in financing infrastructure development including clean energy.
It is also extending access to finance to individuals and small and medium sized companies to promote local economic development by supporting major development organizations. Beyond its core business of banking, the Bank is partnering with communities to deliver its community programmes focused on entrepreneurship, education and employability.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds 316th Board Meeting
AIBL agent banking conference held
US owes India $216b as American debt soars to $29t
British Airways-parent suffers record loss on virus
Czech Airlines files for reorganisation over Covid woes
Airline CEOs urge WH support for greener aviation fuel
Assam for regular BD-India contacts to boost bilateral trade
European officials urge WB to exclude fossil-fuel investments


Latest News
Students block NU gate, demand competition of exams by March
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft