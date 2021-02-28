Video
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:52 PM
Home Business

G20 advances on digital tax after US drops key obstacle

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

MILAN, Feb 26: The G20 looked closer to an agreement Friday on a global digital tax after a change of heart from the United States removed a key stumbling block in the discussions.  
Under previous president Donald Trump, the US had insisted on a so-called safe harbour clause that would have effectively allowed big tech companies to comply voluntarily with a digital tax, blocking progress on a deal.
But in a videoconference with G20 colleagues, new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her country "will engage robustly" in the talks and "is no longer advocating for 'safe harbour'...," a Treasury official told AFP.
A global digital tax would target US internet giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, which have long been accused of exploiting loopholes to minimise their tax bills.
Negotiations on the issue, held under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), have been deadlocked, with the United States and European Union on opposing sides of the argument.
Yellen's announcement suggests that a deal by mid-2021, as pledged by a G20 summit in Saudi Arabia last year, is now possible, the French and German finance ministers both said.
Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco -- whose country holds the G20 presidency -- said a deal could "hopefully" be struck at a July 9-10 meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Venice.
Friday's video conference had a broader purpose of aligning G20 countries' plans to relaunch their economies after the coronavirus pandemic and to limit the harm to the worst-off nations shut out of the race for vaccines.
On Thursday, Washington urged wealthy G20 countries to launch a truly global, coordinated vaccination campaign.    —AFP


