Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Business

Coffee, cashew cultivation in Ctg bears export potential

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The government has put highest emphasis on promoting cultivation of coffee, cashew nuts and dragon fruits in the hilly areas of Chattogram division sensing potential of such cash crops.
Farmers of Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachari districts will be given all necessary supports to produce coffee, cashew nuts and dragon fruits aiming to boost export in future, said Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.
He said the crops had a great potential in the hilly regions since the cultivation of those could help farmers largely to improve their socio-economic conditions, according to an agriculture ministry press release.
The minister made the comments at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Chattogram, at its training centre, aiming to discuss problems and prospects of farming condition in the four hilly districts.
Dr Razzaque directed the field-level agricultural officials to diversify farming in the region and to make agriculture more profitable.
Officials need to be more sincere and proactive when it comes to creating awareness about integrated farming, he said.
"In this way, we could provide safe and nutrition-rich food to the people," he said.
Director of DAE Field Service Wing AKM Monirul Alam, director of its Horticulture Wing Md Wahiduzzaman, additional director Md Manjurul Huda, DAE Rangamati Region additional director Paban Kumar Chakma, also spoke, among others.
At the meeting, the DAE regional officials of the districts highlighted the current condition of agriculture, problems and prospects in their respective areas.
Dr Razzaque said a project had been taken to dig 725 kilometres of canals for boosting farm production further in Chattogram division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL holds 316th Board Meeting
AIBL agent banking conference held
US owes India $216b as American debt soars to $29t
British Airways-parent suffers record loss on virus
Czech Airlines files for reorganisation over Covid woes
Airline CEOs urge WH support for greener aviation fuel
Assam for regular BD-India contacts to boost bilateral trade
European officials urge WB to exclude fossil-fuel investments


Latest News
Students block NU gate, demand competition of exams by March
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft