

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine pays a courtesy call on

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine pays a courtesy call on FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim at FBCCI Icon Tower in the capital's Motijheel on Saturday. Both the High Commissioner and the FBCCI President stressed on boosting bilateral trade and investment opportunities and mutual cooperation between the two countries. The High Commission's Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner Ms. Corinne Petrisor and Trade Commissioner Kamal Uddin, FBCCI Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash and Md. Munir Hossain were present at that time.