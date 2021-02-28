Pak HC exchanges views with Ctg Chamber President



Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (right) meets Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram in Thursday.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui made the remarks during a view exchange meeting with Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center of the port city on Thursday.

Particularly in the pharmaceuticals, textiles and readymade garments sectors, the concerned traders will benefit by making finished products using Pakistani raw materials.

Bangladesh imports a lot of raw materials from Pakistan and Central Asian countries. In this case, using the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to conduct import-export trade by sea would be time and cost saving, Pakistan's High Commissioner said.

He explained the need for a single exhibition of Bangladeshi products in Pakistan and Pakistani products in Bangladesh and called for inclusion in the import-export of new products outside the conventional ones.

He emphasized on exchanging tours of business delegations, organizing tour programs to expand tourism and facilitating visas.

The High Commissioner called upon both the parties to work together for the common good.

Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said that although the average tariff in Pakistan is lower than Bangladesh, it is not possible to increase the export of Bangladeshi products due to high tariffs.

He said that quota and number constraints, standard obligations and monopoly imports by Pakistani government agencies were some of the obstacles.

The Chamber President emphasized on removing tariffs and non-tariff barriers, simplifying the Rules of Origin and establishing a direct link between Chattogram Port and Karachi Port by sea.

Besides, the president of the chamber called for the restoration of the direct Dhaka-Karachi air link for the convenience of traders.

In the View Exchange meeting, CCCI directors SM Abu Tayab, Anjan Shekhar Das and Syed M Tanvir, BSRM Chairman Ali Hussain Akbar, CCCI former director Habib Mohiuddin and Pakistan embassy commercial secretary M Suleman Khan were present among others.





