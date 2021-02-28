Video
Business

Chinaâ€™s passenger car sales expect to reach 1.19m in Feb

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Feb 27: China's passenger vehicle sales are expected to surge 377  per cent year on year to around 1.19 million units in February due to the low base factor last year, according to a report from an industrial association.
On a monthly basis, the sales of passenger cars, including sedans, sport- utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles, will fall 44.9  per cent considering the low demand during the country's seven-day Spring Festival holiday, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.    —Xinhua


