Chinaâ€™s passenger car sales expect to reach 1.19m in Feb

BEIJING, Feb 27: China's passenger vehicle sales are expected to surge 377 per cent year on year to around 1.19 million units in February due to the low base factor last year, according to a report from an industrial association.

On a monthly basis, the sales of passenger cars, including sedans, sport- utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles, will fall 44.9 per cent considering the low demand during the country's seven-day Spring Festival holiday, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed. —Xinhua

















