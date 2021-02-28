E-comm attracts 10 lakh entrepreneurs, mostly women, amid Covid-19

Women and e-Commerce Forum has become country's one of the largest online business platforms as the number of participating members in the platform has exceeded around 10 lakh making many women successful entrepreneurs.

They come from many backgrounds and hit by income loss and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic from early last year.

Thus endowed with blessing in disguise, twenty-one-year-old Atashi availed the online business opportunity and made the pandemic situation a tool to start business using e-commerce platform.

BSS adds: Bangladeshi student Atashi studying music at a Kolkata school had to return home from India due to prevailing Coronavirus situation. After returning home she was passing her time idly, and got bored as she has nothing to do at her home. Even, she could not meet her friends due to COVID-19.

One day an idea came to her mind, and she planned to do business through online. She communicated one of her friends living in Dhaka and told her to send three pieces and sarees to start with. After getting those items, at first, she communicated her local friends and some sisters at Rajshahi city. She sent pictures of her products. And surprisingly, all of her items were sold out within only three days. She earned Taka 3,000 against her investment of Taka 15,000.

It was July when she started the e-business. Now, she is passing a very busy time with her business. She earned Taka 20,000 in the last month by selling garment items.

A large number of women have become financially solvent through e-commerce amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the business and institutional establishments were shut in the country as well as the world due to the epidemic that brought about a massive change to normal lifestyle.

Like other parts in the world, demand and popularity of online business as well as e-commerce has started rising to a greater extent in Bangladesh.

As a result, some young entrepreneurs have built an online business platform with exceptional and diversified local products properly utilizing information and communication technologies.

'Women and e-Commerce Forum' has already become one of the largest online business platforms in the country as the number of participating members in the platform has exceeded around 10 lakh making many women successful entrepreneurs.

Like Atashi, 40-year-old Oly Sarker became unemployed due to Coronavirus. She ran a dance school. But it was shut down and her income stopped. She fell into a deep financial crisis as her husband also became unemployed.

In last June, she started selling food items through an online food valley. She just cooked the items and delivered it through deliverymen. In the first month she earned Taka 10,000. Now her income is growing steadily.

