Traders asked to import rice by March 15 to keep prices stable

The allocated rice importers have been instructed by the government to import rice within March 15 to supply the staple to the market.

The deadline has been set up as some traders after opening letters of credit (LC) delay imports with an intention to keep the market volatile

In this regard a letter was sent to the Director General of the Food Department from the Ministry of Food later last week.

It said that the time limit has been extended till March 15 for both import and marketing who have already opened letter of credits (LC).

Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman, senior assistant secretary (foreign procurement) at the food ministry, said earlier there were different time different volumes but now the last time for marketing rice is March 15 for everyone.

He said, 'Rice trucks cannot enter the land ports due to the congestion of trucks. As time went on, many trucks were stuck, so the time has been extended. '

The government has reduced the import duty on rice from 62.50 per cent to 25 per cent at the private level to curb the rising trend of market prices of food grains and help the low-income population and keep the market price stable.

Earlier the Ministry of Food has asked the legal importers to apply to the Ministry of Food by January 10 with all the necessary documents for private import of rice on December 27.

The Ministry of Food has allowed a total of 320 individuals / institutions to import over one million tons of rice on various conditions. The letter of permission was sent to the Ministry of Commerce.

In terms of rice imports, the letter of credit (LC) must be opened within seven days of the issuance of the allotment. The Ministry of Food should be informed about this immediately by e-mail. Among the traders who have been allotted one to five thousand tonnes, they have to market 50 per cent of the rice within 10 days of opening the LC and the rest within 20 days.

Besides, the food ministry has stipulated that those companies which have been allotted more than 5,000 tonnes of rice have to import 50 per cent rice within 15 days of opening the LC and the remaining 50 per cent within 30 days.

Among the companies allowed to import rice at the private level, those who could not open the letter of credit (LC) by February 15, have already had their allotments canceled.











