Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home City News

Navy chief returns home after 10-day visit from UAE

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Observer Desk

Navy chief returns home after 10-day visit from UAE

Navy chief returns home after 10-day visit from UAE

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal returned here on Saturday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after attending the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX-2021) and Navy Defense Exhibition (NAVDEX-2021) at the invitation of Commander of UAE Naval Forces.
Assistant navy chief (operations) and navy administrative authorities welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, said an ISPR press release.
During his stay in the UAE, the Chief of Naval Staff participated in various state events, organized on the occasion of NAVDEX-2021 and IDEX-2021. Besides, he inspected Bangladesh Navy warship Prottoy.
The visit of the Chief of Naval Staff played an important role in forging friendly relations with other countries participating in the exhibition, including the UAE.
The Chief of Naval Staff left Dhaka for the UAE on February 18 on a 10-day official visit.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navy chief returns home after 10-day visit from UAE
Tulips bloom an atypical startup story
Journo ABM Musa’s birthday today
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury speaking at a meeting
Future of journalism depends on adaptation, professionalism: Dr Arefin
City News
‘Urban Slum Children Edn Programme’ a unique example’
Nat’l Statistics Day today


Latest News
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft