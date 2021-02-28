

Navy chief returns home after 10-day visit from UAE

Assistant navy chief (operations) and navy administrative authorities welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, said an ISPR press release.

During his stay in the UAE, the Chief of Naval Staff participated in various state events, organized on the occasion of NAVDEX-2021 and IDEX-2021. Besides, he inspected Bangladesh Navy warship Prottoy.

The visit of the Chief of Naval Staff played an important role in forging friendly relations with other countries participating in the exhibition, including the UAE.

