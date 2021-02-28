

Journo ABM Musa’s birthday today

Marking his birthday, ABM Musa-Satara Musa Foundation on Saturday sought prayer to his well-wishers and the countrymen.

Musa was born in Dharmapur villege of Fani in 1931. He had a long 64 years of journalistic career and served many media houses including The Daily Insaf and The Pakistan Observer. Musa was the editor of Daily Jugantor in 2004. He was also the director general of Bangladesh Press Institute and BTV as well as the chief editor and managing director of BSS. He was elected as a Member of Parliament in the country's first general election.









