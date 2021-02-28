Mosquito menace uncontrollable

Dear Sir

Currently we are facing the ruthless attack of Mosquitoes both in cities and suburban areas. This season is ideal for mosquito breeding and thus the heightened risk of mosquito-borne illness is adding to the fright. Eliminating mosquitoes is the greatest need of the time, but we must also remain conscious of any possible side effects.



Undoubtedly, mosquito is a serious problem for Dhaka, not just for now but for all time. Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya have taken an immense toll on not just our capital city in the last few years, but also the entire country suffered a lot, with hospitals finding themselves overburdened with patients, straining our health care infrastructure. For last few years, the country is witnessing surge of dengue outbreak, which can be blamed largely on the city corporations, which have neglected to understand the gravity of the problem in time.



In the longer run, we need to look for permanent solution. We should keep our environment clean by hook or crook. The rise of stagnant ponds is sanctuary for mosquito breeding. Thus we need to demolish them. We urge the authority concerned to pay heed the nuisance seriously and save the citizens mosquito borne diseases.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka