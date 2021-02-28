Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mosquito menace uncontrollable

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir
Currently we are facing the ruthless attack of Mosquitoes both in cities and suburban areas.  This season is ideal for mosquito breeding and thus the heightened risk of mosquito-borne illness is adding to the fright. Eliminating mosquitoes is the greatest need of the time, but we must also remain conscious of any possible side effects.

Undoubtedly, mosquito is a serious problem for Dhaka, not just for now but for all time.  Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya have taken an immense toll on not just our capital city in the last few years, but also the entire country suffered a lot, with hospitals finding themselves overburdened with patients, straining our health care infrastructure. For last few years, the country is witnessing surge of dengue outbreak, which can be blamed largely on the city corporations, which have neglected to understand the gravity of the problem in time.

In the longer run, we need to look for permanent solution. We should keep our environment clean by hook or crook. The rise of stagnant ponds is sanctuary for mosquito breeding. Thus we need to demolish them. We urge the authority concerned to pay heed the nuisance seriously and save the citizens mosquito borne diseases.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mosquito menace uncontrollable
Myanmar-China ties: It's complicated
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
Reducing Armed Forces spending
How Biden’s Syria strikes may impact Iraq, JCPOA
Expectation and challenges of Education Act-2020
Impacts of fashion on youths
Centennial celebration of DU: The hope we foster within


Latest News
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft