Eight detained on different charges in three districts

Eight people including a young girl were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Patuakhali and Natore, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Four alleged members including a female one of an inter-district fraud gang were arrested in Kasiadanga Police Station (PS) area in the city on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Monwar Hossain, 36, Selina Akter alias Sathi, 25, and Khairul Islam, 26, of Charghat in Rajshahi, and Tuhin Sarker, 32, of Rangabali in Patuakhali.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, members of Detective Branch under Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) conducted a drive in Haragram area at around 8:30pm and arrested them with with Tk 15,000 in cash.

The arrested were involved in cheating with the affluent for long.

They used to collect money from the people through bKash accounts tactically.

A case under the Digital Security Act was with Kasiadanga PS in this connection.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddque in a press briefing at his office on Saturday confirmed the matter.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 50gm of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Tofayel Hossain Palwan, 27, son of late Fazlul Haque Palwan, a resident of Khalishakhali Village under Alipura Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector RM Zakir Hossain conducted a drive in Khalishakhali area at around 11:35pm and arrested Tofayel with the hemp.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Jashim confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)- 5 arrested three people with 215 litres of stolen diesel oil from a truck in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: truck driver Monwar Hossain, son of late Syed Ahmed Rana, and Hamid, son of Anwar Hossain, residents of Shaleshwar Village in Lalpur Upazila; and Nazmul Islam, son of late Rifaz Uddin of Ahmedpur area in Baraigram Upazila.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Masud Rana said on information, a team of the elite force arrested them with the diesel oil at night from the Rajapur-Gopalpur Road nearby Durgapur Cane Purchasing Centre of North Bengal Sugar Mills in the upazila.

A case was filed against the arrested with Lalpur PS in this connection, the ASP added.







