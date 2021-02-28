Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Mymensingh, recently.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor girl was strangled by her mentally-disabled mother in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hasi, 5, daughter of Hasinur Sarder, a resident of Gulpara area in the upazila.
Local sources said Ratna, mother of the deceased, was sent his father's house by the members of her father-in-law's house when she was found mentally disabled.  Hasi was living with her mother at her grandfather's house.
However, Ratna strangulated her daughter to death in the afternoon and threw the body into a pond.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man has slaughtered one of his friends after taking hemp in Gouripur Upazila of the district.
Accused Bipul Hasan Mintu, 22, gave her confessional statement under the section 164 before Senior Judicial Magistrate AKM Raushan Jahan.
District Detective Branch (DB) of Police OC Md Shah Kamal Akanda said Bipul and his friend Hasan Mia, 19, took hemp in the evening on February 19.
After taking excessive hemp, Hasan hurled abusive words at Mintu.
Later, Mintu slaughtered Hasan with a knife used to cut hemp.
Hasan's foster mother Mamta Begum filed a case with Gouripur PS the same day.
The PS OC Abdul Halim Siddique said the case was handed over to district DB police.
Later, DB police arrested Bipul from Dhaka's Mirpur Pallabi area on Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barishal unit of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal formed a human chain
Eight detained on different charges in three districts
Two murdered in two districts
Record jute price makes growers happy in Rajshahi
9 killed in road mishaps in four districts
National Statistics Day observed in districts
FF Ekramul Haque passes away
Construction of Puthia-Bagmara Highway inaugurated


Latest News
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft