Two murdered in two districts

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Mymensingh, recently.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor girl was strangled by her mentally-disabled mother in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hasi, 5, daughter of Hasinur Sarder, a resident of Gulpara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Ratna, mother of the deceased, was sent his father's house by the members of her father-in-law's house when she was found mentally disabled. Hasi was living with her mother at her grandfather's house.

However, Ratna strangulated her daughter to death in the afternoon and threw the body into a pond.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man has slaughtered one of his friends after taking hemp in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

Accused Bipul Hasan Mintu, 22, gave her confessional statement under the section 164 before Senior Judicial Magistrate AKM Raushan Jahan.

District Detective Branch (DB) of Police OC Md Shah Kamal Akanda said Bipul and his friend Hasan Mia, 19, took hemp in the evening on February 19.

After taking excessive hemp, Hasan hurled abusive words at Mintu.

Later, Mintu slaughtered Hasan with a knife used to cut hemp.

Hasan's foster mother Mamta Begum filed a case with Gouripur PS the same day.

The PS OC Abdul Halim Siddique said the case was handed over to district DB police.

Later, DB police arrested Bipul from Dhaka's Mirpur Pallabi area on Wednesday.







