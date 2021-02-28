Record jute price makes growers happy in Rajshahi



The photo shows a jute heap put on sell in a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

They had been getting very dismal prices of jute for the last several years.

At present, per maund jute is selling at Tk 5,500, trading sources said.

But in the beginning of the season, per maund jute was selling at Tk 1,600 to 2,000. Both growers and traders are happy.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Rajshai Shamsul Haq said, in 2020 the jute cultivation exceeded the target of 14,170 hectares (ha) by 26 ha to 14,796 ha in the district.

In 2019, a total of 13,846 ha land was brought under the jute cultivation.

He mentioned, the jute cultivation has expanded; yield has been good, and price has been high.

Jute trader Saidur Rahman said, in 2019, per maund jute was selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,500; the price went up by a bit later.

According to him, in the beginning of the present season, per maund was selling at Tk 1,600 to 2,000; later, the price rate increased by Tk 200-300; and gaining gradually it has now reached Tk 5,500 per maund.

Replying to a question, he said it cannot be said whether the jute price will go up further. Quoting big wholesalers he said, the jute price has increased with the rising price of yarn in world markets.

Jute grower Imran Ali of Borgachhi Village in Poba Upazila said, "I had cultivated jute on seven bighas. The yield was good.Fearing cheap price at first I sold out my jute. I could not think jute price would make such a jumping-hike."

Assistant Director of Rajshahi Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Kazi Saidur Rahman said, jute export increases every year; so the jute price has soared up.

According to the EPB sources in the district, the jute worth more than $2.34 crore was exported in 2019-2020 fiscal year, and about $2 crore in 2018-2019. The jute export of more than $1.88 crore was made in 2017-18 fiscal year.

He further said, the government jute mills are closed; but farmers will not face any problem in selling their jute produces because private jute mills are open.

Besides, people in foreign countries have shifted from goods of polythene and plastics, he maintained, adding, so the demand of jute bags has increased.

"Good day has returned for jute growers," he concluded.







RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: Growers in the district are delighted to get record-breaking prices of their jute produces.They had been getting very dismal prices of jute for the last several years.At present, per maund jute is selling at Tk 5,500, trading sources said.But in the beginning of the season, per maund jute was selling at Tk 1,600 to 2,000. Both growers and traders are happy.Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Rajshai Shamsul Haq said, in 2020 the jute cultivation exceeded the target of 14,170 hectares (ha) by 26 ha to 14,796 ha in the district.In 2019, a total of 13,846 ha land was brought under the jute cultivation.He mentioned, the jute cultivation has expanded; yield has been good, and price has been high.Jute trader Saidur Rahman said, in 2019, per maund jute was selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,500; the price went up by a bit later.According to him, in the beginning of the present season, per maund was selling at Tk 1,600 to 2,000; later, the price rate increased by Tk 200-300; and gaining gradually it has now reached Tk 5,500 per maund.Replying to a question, he said it cannot be said whether the jute price will go up further. Quoting big wholesalers he said, the jute price has increased with the rising price of yarn in world markets.Jute grower Imran Ali of Borgachhi Village in Poba Upazila said, "I had cultivated jute on seven bighas. The yield was good.Fearing cheap price at first I sold out my jute. I could not think jute price would make such a jumping-hike."Assistant Director of Rajshahi Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Kazi Saidur Rahman said, jute export increases every year; so the jute price has soared up.According to the EPB sources in the district, the jute worth more than $2.34 crore was exported in 2019-2020 fiscal year, and about $2 crore in 2018-2019. The jute export of more than $1.88 crore was made in 2017-18 fiscal year.He further said, the government jute mills are closed; but farmers will not face any problem in selling their jute produces because private jute mills are open.Besides, people in foreign countries have shifted from goods of polythene and plastics, he maintained, adding, so the demand of jute bags has increased."Good day has returned for jute growers," he concluded.