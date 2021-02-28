9 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Nine people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Satkhira, Jhenidah, Bogura and Mymensingh, in two days.

SATKHIRA: Two day-labourers were killed in a road accident in Taltala area of the district town town early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Monirul Islam, 33, son of Abdus Samad Kha, and Mohammad Ali, 35, son of Israfil Ali, residents of Bokchara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a soil-laden tractor hit a bicycle carrying the duo in the area at around 5am when they were going to work at a brick kiln, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: Three motorcyclists were killed and four others injured in collision between three motorcycles in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shimul Biswas, 28, son of Harendranath Biswas of Dudhsar Village under Kotchandpur Municipality; and Akram Hossain, 40, son of Anar Ali, and Sohel Rana, son of Juwel, residents of Bhatadanga Village in the upazila.

Kaliganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Mamunur Rashid said a motorcycle carrying Shimul collided head-on with another one in Patbila area on the Kaliganj-Kotchandpur Road at around 4pm and after that another motorcycle hit the both bikes, which left Shimul dead on the spot and six others seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex first.

They were shifted to to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared Akram dead.

Later, Sohel Rana died there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

BOGURA: Two people were killed when a truck rammed into a battery-run three-wheeler in the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Russell, 35, and Mukter Hossain, 35.

Dupchachia PS OC Hasan Ali said the truck smashed the three-wheeler from behind in Krishi Gari area on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway at around 2:30pm, which left its driver Russell and Mukter dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police, however, seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Zahid Hasan Russell, 32, son of Sabbir Uddin, a resident of Kharia Village, and Kaisar Roni, 34, son of Kutub Uddin of Baghber area in the upazila.

Dhobaura PS OC (Investigation) Md Chand Mia said a truck hit a motorcycle, on which Russell along with his two friends was riding, at Mekiarkanda Bazar in the morning, leaving the bike driver Russell dead on the spot and pillion riders Roni and Jewel critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Halughat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Roni dead, the OC added.





