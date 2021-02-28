Video
Home Countryside

National Statistics Day observed in districts

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

The National Statistics Day-2021 was observed in districts including Joypurhat and Thakurgaon on Saturday.
The day was observed with the theme 'Reliable Statistics, Part of Sustainable Development' this year.
JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the district town.
Additional DC (Revenue) Rahat Mannan presided over the meeting while District Statistics Officer Ujjal Kumar Das presented the key note paper.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Chandra Roy, Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Executive Magistrate Mosharof Hossain and Freedom Fighter Amzad Hossain, among others, spoke in the programme.
THAKURGAON: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district town.
A rally was brought out from the DC office premises at noon and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room with Additional DC (Revenue) Aminul Islam in the chair.
District Deputy Collector Abdul Kaiyum Khan, Statistics Director General Abu Saleh Md Rabbani, Executive Magistrate Golam Rabbani and Thakurgaon Government College Teacher Majed Jahangir, among others, spoke in the meeting.


