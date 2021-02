GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Feb 27: Freedom Fighter (FF) Ekramul Haque died at his residence in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Friday night. He was 68.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Balu Village under Sadar Union in the upazila on Saturday. Later, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the area.

He left wife, five daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.