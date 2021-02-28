Video
Home Countryside

Construction of Puthia-Bagmara Highway inaugurated

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the expansion of Puthia-Bagmara Highway in Rajshahi on Saturday. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: Construction work of Puthia-Bagmara Highway in the district has been inaugurated on Saturday.
Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, inaugurated the programme as chief guest in the morning. Later, a discussion meeting was held at Bhabaniganj Bazar in the upazila.
Executive Engineer of Rajshahi Roads and Highways Department Samsuzjohar presided over the meeting.
General Secretary of Bagmara Upazila Unit Awami League Principal Golam Sarwar Abul, Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarkar, Additional Chief Engineer of Rajshahi Roads and Highways Department Sadequl Islam and Bhabaniganj Municipality Mayor Abdul Malek Mandal, among others, also spoke at the programme.
Rajshahi Roads and Highways Department is implementing the construction of upgrading the 27 kilometre highway with an estimated cost of Tk 130 crore.


