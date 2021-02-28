Founding Anniversary of District Mohila AL observed in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 27: The 52nd founding anniversary of District Mohila Awami League (AL) was observed on Saturday with much enthusiasm.

To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the District AL Office in the town.

District Unit AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan was present as chief guest while District Mohila AL President Dilara Begum Asma presided over the meeting. District Mohila AL General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum moderated the programme.

District Mohila AL Vice-presidents Khaleda Fense, Jinnat Akter Runu and Joint GS Sajida Yesmin, among others, also spoke in the programme.



