Mother tongues of ethnic people at Kamalganj set to disappear

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 27: Mother tongues of the ethnic communities in different areas of Kamalgfanj Upazila in the district and greater Sylhet is in existence crisis.

Though their separate culture, history, religious tradition, cult, rite and festival are used to impress Bengalis, these are set to disappear.

In the absence of institutional practice centre and due to lack of government patronisation, their languages, cults and cultures have been under the threat of losing existence.

According to different sources, there are 13 ethnic communities in the tribal list of Sylhet including Khasia, Garo, Tripuri, Munda, Saotal, Bishnapriya, Monipuri, Moitoi, and Monipuri. Beyond these, numerous ethnic communities like Telegu, Robidas, and Koiri are living in natural environments including tea estates, hill tops and foots, jungles and plain lands.

They have due contribution to the economy of the country; but they are deprived of education, health, and land rights other than losing their mother tongues, the sources further said.

An ex-head teacher in Shamshernagar tea estate Apurbo Narayan and Editor of monthly Cha Majdur Seetaram Been told The Daily Observer, most of their community members of different languages speak in Bengali.

Their mother tongues are not practised as none is using these, he added.

General Secretary of Kamalganj Monipuri Adibasi Forum Samarjit Singh said, if there is no government patronisation, these cultures will just disappear in near future.

Montri (headman) of Magurchhara Khasia Punji Zidison Pradhan Suchiang said, own cults and cultures are going to disappear in the absence of institutional or academic system.

At present, the mother tongues of these ethnic communities are in the existence crisis, he mentioned.

Lawachhara Khasia Punji Montri Fila Patni said, of the 90 Khasia punjis in greater Sylhet, there are only two government primary schools in Aliachhara punji of Habiganj and Nakshira punji of Jaflong; there is no government primary school in other punjis.

Financed by the Khasia community, practising of own language is going on in few community schools, he added.

President of Monipuri Theatre in Kamalganj playwright Shubhashish Sinha said, the mother tongue of the Monipuri is in danger as the education system is being conducted in both Bengali and English.

Principal of Kamalganj Government College Kamruzzaman Mia said, if school is opened in their own language through government and private institutions, their main language is likely to exist.

A lecturer of Bengali in Kamalganj Mass Government College Dipankar Shil and Sr. Assistant Teacher of Bengali in Kamalganj Model Government High School Krishna Kumar Singh said, 50 per cent of the mamy languages has lost; in some places, it is 80 per cent.

If books in mother tongue are provided under government project and incentive for practising the culture, the root language can stay, he suggested.

A writer-researcher in Kamalganj Ahmad Siraj said, many do not practise their languages; as a result, Bengali language is devouring these.







