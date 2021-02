IU gets three new assistant proctors

16,612 get C-19 vaccines in Rangpur division on Wednesday

New chairman of Mongla Port visits the project development sites

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

New chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa visits the project development sites of the port on Saturday. photo: observer

New chairman of Mongla Port visits the project development sites

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]