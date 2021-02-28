Video
Home Foreign News

Myanmar envoy appeals to UN to stop coup as junta clamps down

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Protesters run after police fire warning-shots and use water cannons to disperse them during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27. photo : AP

YANGON, Feb 27: Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations made an emotional plea on Friday to the international community for the "strongest possible action" against the military's rule, as riot police violently clamped down on anti-coup protests in the Southeast Asian country.
Since the February 1 toppling of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has seen a burst of demonstrations demanding a return to democracy while outrage from abroad has mounted.  The nation's UN envoy, Kyaw Moe Tun, made the extremely rare move as a representative when he broke with the rulers of his country during an address at the UN General Assembly.
"We need... the strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people, and to restore the democracy," he said, his voice at times cracking with emotion.
He also flashed the three-fingered salute -- a symbol of resistance for anti-coup demonstrators, and was met with applause in the chamber. "It's impossible to overstate the risks that #Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the UN General Assembly," tweeted Samantha Power, a former UN ambassador for the US.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, making her first address in the chamber, vowed: "We will show the military that their actions have consequences."   The UN General Assembly session comes after a tense day, which saw nearly 100 protesters arrested in three major cities across Myanmar.
Myanmar police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Yangon on Saturday. Authorities have ramped up the use of force to suppress dissent, deploying tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse some protests. Live rounds have been used in isolated cases.
In Myanmar's biggest city Yangon on Saturday, police used rubber bullets to disperse a demonstration at Myaynigone junction, the site of an hours-long standoff the day before.  "What are the police doing? They are protecting a crazy dictator," the protesters chanted as they were chased away by the police.
Hundreds of ethnic Mon protesters had gathered there to commemorate Mon National Day and protest the coup, joined by other minority groups. They scattered into residential streets and started building makeshift barricades out of barbed wire and tables to stop the police.    -AFP


