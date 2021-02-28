Video
Sunday, 28 February, 2021
Trump returns to political stage today, nagging questions about 2024

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 27: Brace yourself for Donald Trump 2.0, America. The ex-president returns from political hiatus Sunday seeking to regain control of a Republican Party that is out of power and pondering whether the flawed billionaire can win again in 2024.
After losing the Senate and White House, and failing to retake the House of Representatives, a US political party would normally lick its wounds, jettison its failed leader and chart a new path to claw back relevance.
But Trump is a singular force who maintains a vice-like grip on the Republican base, and all eyes will be on the 74-year-old showman when he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference and teases attendees about his political future.
The speech, his first post-presidential address, comes on CPAC's final day in Orlando, Florida, where an enthusiastic reception is expected at the nation's largest conservative gathering.
But is he still the party's uncontested leader, despite losing to Joe Biden? Or is Trump a twice-impeached has-been who left Washington in shame, banned from Twitter and accused of inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection?
While Trump has retreated to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, after spending months promoting the falsehood that the election was stolen, strategists and many lawmakers say he remains the dominant conservative political force.    -AFP


