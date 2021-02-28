Video
Home Foreign News

UN adopts resolution urging equitable access to vaccines

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 27: The UN Security Council gave unanimous approval Friday to a resolution calling for improved access to Covid-19 vaccines in conflict-hit or impoverished countries, diplomats said.
It was the second resolution on the pandemic passed by the council since it began a year ago.
"Voting for vaccine equity is important and we appreciate that," said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in welcoming the vote.
"But the concrete steps should be taken, and waive IP to increase production, coverage of vaccine and get rid of this virus as soon as possible," he told reporters, saying: "The UNSC can do it if there is political will."
In a rare gesture, the resolution was co-sponsored by all 15 members of the council, diplomats said.
"We are all facing the same threat, the same pandemic and international cooperation and multilateral action is needed," one diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
"This resolution could be a step in a good direction."
The resolution required just a week of negotiations to draft, and its passage suggests the international community is moving towards unity that has been scarce since the health crisis began.
It also hints at a warming of relations at the UN between the United States and China since President Joe Biden took office in January.
Thorny issues remain, such as the origin of the virus in China and how transparent China has been in its explanations of the outbreak.
"Now, especially because of the changes in the US, I don't see this issue to be as controversial as it was in the spring," said another diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.    -AFP


