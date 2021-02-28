Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs       One killed in election violence in Nilphamari      
Home Foreign News

Biden team mulls a halt to arms sales for Saudis

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

WASHINGTON, Feb 27: President Joe Biden's administration is considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns while limiting future military sales to "defensive" weapons, as it reassesses it relationship with the kingdom.
Four sources familiar with the administration's thinking said that after pausing half a billion dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia out of concern over casualties in Yemen earlier this year, officials are assessing the equipment and training included in recent sales to determine what can be considered defensive. Those deals would be allowed.
A State Department spokesperson said, "Our focus is on ending the conflict in Yemen even as we ensure Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its territory and its people," adding Biden has pledged to end U.S. military support for the military campaign against the Houthis.
The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it has severe human rights concerns but which is also one of Washington's closest U.S. allies in countering the threat posed by Iran. The report finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de factor ruler, approved the killing, U.S. officials said.
Sales of products deemed defensive - like Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense systems made by Lockheed Martin or Patriot missile defense systems made by Lockheed and Raytheon - would still be allowed under such the new policy. But it would end big-ticket deals -- for products such as precision-guided munitions (PGM) and small-diameter bombs -- like those brokered under former President Donald Trump in the face of strong objections from members of Congress. After he lost the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump's State Department kept approving weapons sales that could be considered offensive.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia inches to pre-Covid life
Nigeria 2nd kidnap group freed
25 dead at Haiti prison breakout
Prince Harry leaves UK to escape toxic press
Myanmar envoy appeals to UN to stop coup as junta clamps down
Trump returns to political stage today, nagging questions about 2024
US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans
Biden’s $1.9tn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate


Latest News
BAF annual winter exercise 'WINTEX- 2021' begins
Seven dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat
One killed, four hurt in 5th phase of municipality election
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
Writ filed to set up independent commission to review police conduct
Vested quarter fishing in troubled waters over Mushtaq's death: Obaidul
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Most Read News
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment
Recipe
Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day
Chattogram grapples with climate migrants
Beautiful Bratislava
Young woman dies after being pushed from roof in Kalabagan
Two labourers killed in Satkhira road accident
Control use of tobacco for building healthy nation
Schools, colleges to reopen on March 30 after a year of closure
Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing, says US report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft