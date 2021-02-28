Video
Home Sports

Tiger Woods in "good spirits" after follow up treatment for leg injuries

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LOS ANGELES, FEB 27: Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after a second day of treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following his horrific rollover solo car smash that left him with serious leg injuries.
The golf superstar was transferred to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night after undergoing emergency surgery the day before at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to repair compound fractures sustained in each leg in addition to a shattered ankle.
"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," said a statement on Woods' Twitter account. "We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."
The 15-time major champion Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a south Los Angeles suburb when his SUV hit the centre median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.
Woods' surgery included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize his foot and ankle.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

