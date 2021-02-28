

KIB-ACI- Indoor Sports tournament start

The KIB, an organization of country's agriculturists, organized the sports tournament for its members with the support of ACI Motors Limited.

Bangladesh Krishak League President Krishibid Samir Chanda inaugurated the month-long event at a programme held in KIB Cafeteria at Farmgate in Dhaka on February 24.

KIB General Secretary Krishibid Khairul Alam Prince and Director of ACI Motors Krishibid Subrata Ranjan Das also spoke on the occasion while and KIB's senior leaders were present.

The competition of chase, badminton, table tennis, international bridge and billiards will be arranged for the KIB members in the tournament. photo: Observer DESK







The Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) has launched its indoor sports event 'Sheikh Kamal Memorial KIB-ACI Motors Indoor Sports Tournament' for its members.The KIB, an organization of country's agriculturists, organized the sports tournament for its members with the support of ACI Motors Limited.Bangladesh Krishak League President Krishibid Samir Chanda inaugurated the month-long event at a programme held in KIB Cafeteria at Farmgate in Dhaka on February 24.KIB General Secretary Krishibid Khairul Alam Prince and Director of ACI Motors Krishibid Subrata Ranjan Das also spoke on the occasion while and KIB's senior leaders were present.The competition of chase, badminton, table tennis, international bridge and billiards will be arranged for the KIB members in the tournament. photo: Observer DESK