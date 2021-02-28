Need for neutral pitch marshals for all international matches

Venkat Sundaram, the former Delhi and North Zone Captain and ex-chairman Grounds and Wicket Committee :BCCI, favours "neutral" pitch marshal for all international matches.

When the Test pitches at both venues-Chennai and Ahmedabad-have been drawing heavy criticism during the current India-England series, Sunderam's suggestion demands a thought to consider.

"We see all wickets are prepared by the curators to suit home teams. It is high time now to appoint the neutral curator", Venjar Sunderam, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

"When we have neutral umpires and neutral match-referees at all international matches, why can't the ICC appoint a pitch expert from the neutral country ?",

"Match referees have no knowledge about the preparation of the pitches. They are there to supervise the smooth functioning of the match. The overall authority of the ground should be with the neutral pitch curator".

"The ICC should appoint a committee of pitch experts from different countries and send one expert from a neutral country ten days prior to the commencement of the series. This neutral pitch expert, in coordination with the local authorities and groundsmen will decide the height of grass and level of moisture depending upon the weather condition etc", he added.

Following the third Test finishing under two days, former England captain Michaul Vaughan labelled the pitch "sh*t" on Twitter before shooting off another tweet soon after: "Entertaining... YES...but this is an awful pitch for Test cricket!!! Complete lottery on Day 2.

"If we are going to see these pitches...I have an answer to how it could work...Give the Teams 3 innings".





