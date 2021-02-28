Navy lifts trophy outsmarting Army



Bangladesh Navy along with officials celebrating after clinching the title of Mujib Birth Centenary Hockey Championship on Saturday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BHF

The match held at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

The Navy team geared with players from the national team succeeded to maintain dominance throughout the match. Although opponent Army boys were able to show some resistance in the second half, they failed to gain control over the situation till the end.

Navy striker Russel Mahmud Jimmy scored a field goal in the 27th minute while Khoshedur Rahman sounded the board from a penalty corner in the 37th minute and striker Roman Sarker scored the team's third goal in the 58th minute.

Army reduced the margin by one following a 42-minute goal of Monoj Babu scored from a penalty corner.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) President and Chief of the Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc enjoyed the match and later distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest. BHF Vice-Presdient M Yousuf Ali, Acting General Secretary Mohammad Yousuf and other officials were present there as well.



Defeating Bangladesh Army by 3-1 in the final, Bangladesh Navy on Saturday clinched the title of Mujib Birth Centenary Hockey Championship arranged with a view to commemorate the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The match held at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.The Navy team geared with players from the national team succeeded to maintain dominance throughout the match. Although opponent Army boys were able to show some resistance in the second half, they failed to gain control over the situation till the end.Navy striker Russel Mahmud Jimmy scored a field goal in the 27th minute while Khoshedur Rahman sounded the board from a penalty corner in the 37th minute and striker Roman Sarker scored the team's third goal in the 58th minute.Army reduced the margin by one following a 42-minute goal of Monoj Babu scored from a penalty corner.Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) President and Chief of the Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc enjoyed the match and later distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest. BHF Vice-Presdient M Yousuf Ali, Acting General Secretary Mohammad Yousuf and other officials were present there as well.