Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:48 PM
Sports

Abahani, Bashundhara lock-horns in BPL today

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The football fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy an entertaining football when star-studded Bashundhara Kings take on Abahani Limited, Dhaka, in the big match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The match kicks off at 4 pm.
Probably, a high voltage encounter is going to be held between the two best sides and both the teams must take to the field today to win the match.
The defending champions Kings already proved their supremacy in the league by dominating the league table. Even they did not lose any match so far, except a match they drew with Sheikh Jamal by playing goalless.
Kings, who are again aiming this time to retain the title, maintained their dominance in the league table with 31 points from 11 matches which included ten wins and one draw.
On the other hand, six times league champion Abahani Limited stand at second position in the points table but they are far behind from Kings compared to points.
The sky blue Dhanmondi outfit also has no record of defeat in the ongoing league but they lost some valuable points. As a result, despite standing at the third position they are facing tough challenge to reduce the points gap.
Abahani Limited has collected 22 points, which is equal to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's score who stand at second position with the same number of points. Their10 points have come from six wins and four draws.
Tomorrow's match will be very exciting one between the two best teams in the league.
On the other hand, title aspirant Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Uttar Baridhara Club in the 12th round fixture of the day that begins at 3 pm at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi. Sheikh Russel Krira Chaka currently stand at fourth position with 17 points having five wins, three defeats and two draws from 10 matches while Baridhara Club is placed at eleventh position with six points having six draws and four defeats also from ten outings.    -BSS


