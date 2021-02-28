Tigers close to win in one-off Emerging Test



Players of Bangladesh Emerging team celebrating after hauling a wicket of Ireland Wolves in the solitary 4-day match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday. photo: BCB

Wolves are still trail by 127 runs as they were 35 for four at Saturday dusk. James McCollum was the first Irish man to depart just after opening the account. Another opener Jeremy Lawlor managed eight and Jonathan Garth accompanied a golden duck. Man at three Stephen Doheny was the only batter to reach a double digit figure. He went out for 20 runs.

After five-for in the 1st innings, left arm orthodox Tanvir Islam took three of four Irish wickets.

Earlier on Friday, guests preferred to bat first winning the toss and were wrapped up for 151 runs. Besides Tanvir's five wicket's haul, skipper Saif Hasan and speedster Ebadat shared two wickets apiece while Khaled Ahmed took the rest one.

Hosts in reply set a decent total of 313 runs in their first inning ridding as all the top orders showered in run. Stormy Tanzid Tamim was seven short of a fifty from 39 facings only! His opening partner, the captain Saif, missed a half century for one run. Mahmudul Hasan Joy also failed to reach half a mile for eight runs while Fazle Hasan Rabbi was cut down at nervous nineties, who was eight short of the three-digit figure.

Besides, Towhid Hridoy scored 36 runs; Shahadat Hossain Dipu gathered 20 and Akbar Ali collected 19 runs for hosts. Mark Adair and Graham Hume picked three wickets each whereas Garth hunted two.







Ireland Wolves' tour to Bangladesh 2021Bangladesh Emerging team are six wickets away from win in solitary 4-day match against visiting Ireland Wolves at the end of day-2 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Wolves are still trail by 127 runs as they were 35 for four at Saturday dusk. James McCollum was the first Irish man to depart just after opening the account. Another opener Jeremy Lawlor managed eight and Jonathan Garth accompanied a golden duck. Man at three Stephen Doheny was the only batter to reach a double digit figure. He went out for 20 runs.After five-for in the 1st innings, left arm orthodox Tanvir Islam took three of four Irish wickets.Earlier on Friday, guests preferred to bat first winning the toss and were wrapped up for 151 runs. Besides Tanvir's five wicket's haul, skipper Saif Hasan and speedster Ebadat shared two wickets apiece while Khaled Ahmed took the rest one.Hosts in reply set a decent total of 313 runs in their first inning ridding as all the top orders showered in run. Stormy Tanzid Tamim was seven short of a fifty from 39 facings only! His opening partner, the captain Saif, missed a half century for one run. Mahmudul Hasan Joy also failed to reach half a mile for eight runs while Fazle Hasan Rabbi was cut down at nervous nineties, who was eight short of the three-digit figure.Besides, Towhid Hridoy scored 36 runs; Shahadat Hossain Dipu gathered 20 and Akbar Ali collected 19 runs for hosts. Mark Adair and Graham Hume picked three wickets each whereas Garth hunted two.