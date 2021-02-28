Video
Sunday, 28 February, 2021, 4:47 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh\'s tour to New Zealand 2021

All Tigers tested negative for C-19 in New Zealand

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's tour to New Zealand 2021
Taskin Ahmed speaks following Bangladesh Team's arrival at Christchurch.

After reaching New Zealand, Bangladesh National Cricketers saw sunlight for the first time after 48 hours on Saturday after being tested negative for Covid-19.
"After being reported negative for corona virus, we were allowed to walk," Tigers' speedster Taskin Ahmed was seen to speak in a video message conveyed by BCB.
"After 48 hours, we all have got chance to walk for about half an hour maintaining two metre distance from each other," he added.
Players of Bangladesh reached in New Zealand on February 24. They will play three ICC World Cup Super League games followed by as many T20i matches against home team. Tigers will be tested three more times before commencing international actions. Taskin in this regard said, "We'll be able to start practicing after few more tests".
Visitors are now performing mandatory quarantine, after one week quarantine period, they will start seven-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown before starting international actions.
Taskin terms the experience as 'unique'. "Such isolation is a different experience".
"Spending time by talking with family members, watching movies and doing exercises, which are possible to do within the room," he revealed his daily activities. "BCB also provided facilities and guidelines to maintain exercise".
The ODI series will kick start on March 20 at Dunedin. The following matches slated for to take place on March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.






