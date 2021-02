Pro-AL panel bags 15 posts with president

Ruling Awami League-backed Sammilita Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad (White Panel) panel won 15 posts, including president, while BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya (Blue Panel) Panel got eight posts, including general secretary, in Dhaka Bar Association polls for the year 2021-2022.

The elected members from white panel are President Abdul Baten , Senior Assistant General Secretary AKM Salahuddin, Assistant General Secretary SM Moniruzzaman (Tareq), Treasurer AKM Ariful Islam Kawsar, Library Secretary Sharmin Sultana Happy, Cultural Secretary Shaila Parveen Piya, Office Secretary Zakir Hossain (Lincoln), Sports Secretary Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Social Welfare Secretary SM Emrul Kayesh.

Blue panel winners are Senior Vice President Kamal Uddin, Vice President Mohammad Anisur Rahman Anis and General Secretary Khandaker Mohammad Hazrat Ali.

Winner White panel members are - ABM Faisal Sarwar, Baharul Islam, Mohammad Mohin Uddin, Jewel Chandra Modak, Sultana Razia Ruma and Mohammad Ahsan Habib.

Elected Blue panel member are- Babul Akhter, MRK Russell, Md Hosni Mubarak Rocky, Sohag Hasan Rony and Mosammat Taslima Akhter.