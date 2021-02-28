Video
Home Back Page

Stepfather held for rape, murder of 3-year-old

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

A man allegedly raped and killed his three-year-old stepdaughter at Korail slum in of Mohakhali on Saturday.
Police detained the man, who married the child's mother seven months back.
The accused rapist took the baby to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:30am in an unconscious state where doctors declared her dead. Police detained him as hospital staffers told law enforcers that there were injury marks on the baby's cheek and private parts.    -Agencies


